Equity Lifestyle Props Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Equity Lifestyle Props ELS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Equity Lifestyle Props, revealing an average target of $67.57, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $62.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.6% lower than the prior average price target of $71.58.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Equity Lifestyle Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $62.50 $67.50 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $71.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $67.00 $70.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $82.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $66.00 $67.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $67.50 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Lifestyle Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 455 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Equity Lifestyle Props's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Equity Lifestyle Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

