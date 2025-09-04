Analyst Expectations For W.W. Grainger's Future

W.W. Grainger GWW has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated W.W. Grainger and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1038.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $1160.00 and a low estimate of $950.00. Highlighting a 8.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1129.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive W.W. Grainger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $1035.00 $1125.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Hold $950.00 $1000.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $1007.00 $1176.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $1160.00 $1215.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.W. Grainger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of W.W. Grainger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of W.W. Grainger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into W.W. Grainger's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into W.W. Grainger's Background

Founded in 1927, W.W. Grainger originally distributed various motors via a mail-order catalogue. Over the course of the 20th century, the firm expanded into new industrial product categories and launched its first digital catalogue in 1995. Today, the company organizes itself into two segments focused on different customer bases. Its larger segment, high-touch solutions, offers a vast array of maintenance, repair, and operations, or MRO, supplies and bespoke inventory management services to larger businesses. Its smaller segment, endless assortment, operates two online platforms, Zoro and MonotaRO, that offer comprehensive catalogues of MRO supplies to smaller businesses. Grainger has operations throughout the world but primarily generates sales within the US.

Financial Milestones: W.W. Grainger's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, W.W. Grainger showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.W. Grainger's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, W.W. Grainger adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

