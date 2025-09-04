Breaking Down UnitedHealth Group: 21 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on UnitedHealth Group UNH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|14
|4
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group, revealing an average target of $325.24, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. A decline of 9.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UnitedHealth Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Andrew Mok
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$352.00
|$337.00
|Sarah James
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$440.00
|$440.00
|Ricky Goldwasser
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$342.00
|Kevin Fischbeck
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$325.00
|$290.00
|Ann Hynes
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$350.00
|Lisa Gill
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$418.00
|Stephen Baxter
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$267.00
|$306.00
|Michael Ha
|Baird
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$198.00
|$312.00
|Ben Hendrix
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$286.00
|$355.00
|Michael Wiederhorn
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$400.00
|Matthew Gillmor
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$400.00
|Jessica Tassan
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$317.00
|$353.00
|Kevin Fischbeck
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$290.00
|$300.00
|Kevin Fischbeck
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$350.00
|Stephen Baxter
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$306.00
|$351.00
|David Macdonald
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$345.00
|$360.00
|Ricky Goldwasser
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$342.00
|$374.00
|Andrew Mok
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$337.00
|$350.00
|Kevin Caliendo
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$385.00
|$400.00
|Lisa Gill
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$418.00
|$405.00
|Michael Ha
|Baird
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$312.00
|$356.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for UnitedHealth Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into UnitedHealth Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Unveiling the Story Behind UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.
UnitedHealth Group: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
