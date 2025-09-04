Breaking Down UnitedHealth Group: 21 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on UnitedHealth Group UNH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 14 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 8 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group, revealing an average target of $325.24, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. A decline of 9.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UnitedHealth Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $352.00 $337.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $342.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $325.00 $290.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $310.00 $418.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $267.00 $306.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Underperform $198.00 $312.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $355.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $325.00 $400.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $317.00 $353.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $290.00 $300.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $350.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $306.00 $351.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $360.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $342.00 $374.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $337.00 $350.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $385.00 $400.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $405.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $312.00 $356.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for UnitedHealth Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

