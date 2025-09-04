The Analyst Verdict: Quanta Services In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Quanta Services PWR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $419.62, a high estimate of $492.00, and a low estimate of $354.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $369.08, the current average has increased by 13.69%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Quanta Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $360.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $360.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $432.00 $411.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $472.00 $375.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $395.00 $305.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $450.00 $350.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $492.00 $432.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $474.00 $413.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $392.00 $345.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $352.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $411.00 $363.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $354.00 $354.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $413.00 $369.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Quanta Services's Background

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Quanta Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

