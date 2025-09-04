Bloom Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Bloom Energy BE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $37.88, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 37.15% from the previous average price target of $27.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $61.00 $45.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $35.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $41.00 $29.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $26.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bloom Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

