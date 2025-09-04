Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts

Ratings for CVS Health CVS were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CVS Health, revealing an average target of $79.38, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.84% from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of CVS Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $79.00 $67.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $79.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVS Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) through which it serves about 27 million medical members. The acquisition of Oak Street Health adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

Understanding the Numbers: CVS Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

