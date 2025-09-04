Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Biogen Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Biogen BIIB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $165.9, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.28% from the previous average price target of $162.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Biogen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $118.00 $115.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $219.00 $208.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $146.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $194.00 $187.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $213.00 $213.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $187.00 $187.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $213.00 $205.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $121.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Biogen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

Discovering Biogen: A Closer Look

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Biogen: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Biogen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

