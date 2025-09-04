A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pennant Gr Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pennant Gr PNTG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A decline of 4.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Pennant Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pennant Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pennant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pennant Gr Better

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Pennant Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

