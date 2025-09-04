Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Six Flags Entertainment Stock

Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment FUN were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.64, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A decline of 19.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Six Flags Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $60.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $24.00 $33.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $43.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $40.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $25.00 $41.00 Thomas Yeh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $36.00 $43.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $49.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $43.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Six Flags Entertainment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Six Flags Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Six Flags Entertainment's Background

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Breaking Down Six Flags Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Six Flags Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, Six Flags Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

