Where Entegris Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Entegris ENTG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $96.86, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.95% lower than the prior average price target of $99.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Entegris is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Perform $95.00 - Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $95.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $103.00 $112.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $112.00 $117.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Entegris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Entegris's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Entegris analyst ratings.

Get to Know Entegris Better

Entegris is a leading supplier of purification solutions and advanced materials. The vast majority of sales are to the semiconductor industry. The majority of revenue comes from semiconductor fabricators, but the company sells to all areas of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain including equipment and engineering, chemicals and materials, and distributors. Entegris specializes in materials science and materials purity, both of which are crucial in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Financial Insights: Entegris

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Entegris's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Entegris's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Entegris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.