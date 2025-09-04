Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For C3.ai

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of C3.ai AI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated C3.ai and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 7.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive C3.ai is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $10.00 $18.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Underperform $13.00 $25.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to C3.ai. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Get to Know C3.ai Better

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

C3.ai's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

