Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Arcturus Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.0, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.67% from the previous average price target of $46.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Arcturus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $60.00 - Lili Nsongo Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $54.00 $63.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arcturus Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Arcturus Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcturus Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Arcturus Therapeutics's Background

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in one business segment, which includes all activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of messenger RNA medicines. The company's pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU, and LUNAR-COV19.

A Deep Dive into Arcturus Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Arcturus Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -46.69% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -37.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.