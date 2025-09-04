Deep Dive Into Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $38.8, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.62% lower than the prior average price target of $42.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Syndax Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Canino Guggenheim Announces Buy $34.00 - Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Justin Zelin BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $43.00 David Dai UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00 Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. Its product candidates include revumenib and axatilimab. It is developing revumenib, a selective menin-MLL inhibitor for KMT2A-rearranged (MLL-r) and NPM1-mutant acute leukemias, including ALL and AML. It is also developing axatilimab, a CSF-1R-blocking antibody for cGVHD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Entinostat is its oral, small molecule product candidate that has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells. The business activity of the group is functioned through the region of the United States.

Key Indicators: Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Syndax Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 984.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -189.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Syndax Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

