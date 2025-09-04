Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Walt Disney

Walt Disney DIS underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Walt Disney, revealing an average target of $137.0, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a 11.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $123.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Walt Disney by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $141.00 $140.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $134.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $130.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $138.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $144.00 $100.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Walt Disney's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walt Disney analyst ratings.

Delving into Walt Disney's Background

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Financial Insights: Walt Disney

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

