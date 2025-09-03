Expert Outlook: Infosys Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Infosys INFY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 2.38% from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Infosys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harry Read Rothschild & Co Announces Sell $12.00 - Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Infosys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Infosys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Infosys's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Infosys's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Infosys

Infosys is an IT services provider based in Bengaluru, India, with offices in more than 50 countries. The company leverages its offshore outsourcing model to serve clients across different industries, such as financial services and manufacturing. Infosys' IT services offerings include consulting, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing.

A Deep Dive into Infosys's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Infosys displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Infosys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Infosys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Infosys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

