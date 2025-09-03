Analyst Expectations For EOG Resources's Future

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of EOG Resources EOG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $147.38, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.7% increase from the previous average price target of $144.91.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of EOG Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $138.00 $140.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $144.00 $142.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $173.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $170.00 $156.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $161.00 $158.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $136.00 $138.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $145.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $137.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $146.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $144.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into EOG Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EOG Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

Financial Insights: EOG Resources

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, EOG Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.