Breaking Down Western Digital: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Western Digital WDC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 8 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Western Digital, revealing an average target of $86.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 26.69% increase from the previous average price target of $67.88.

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $99.00 $92.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $87.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $50.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $88.00 $78.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $85.00 $58.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $78.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $83.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $83.00 $85.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $45.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $65.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $62.00 James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $62.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Western Digital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

