Expert Outlook: Citigroup Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Citigroup C during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Citigroup, presenting an average target of $100.53, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a 8.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $93.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Citigroup among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $99.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $93.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $104.00 $84.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $123.00 $107.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.00 $103.00 Erika Najarian UBS Maintains Neutral $89.00 $89.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $94.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $76.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $94.00 $90.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citigroup. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Citigroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Citigroup's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

