Annaly Capital Management Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Annaly Capital Management NLY were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.88, a high estimate of $21.50, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 5.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Annaly Capital Management among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.50 $20.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Annaly Capital Management's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Annaly Capital Management analyst ratings.

Get to Know Annaly Capital Management Better

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

A Deep Dive into Annaly Capital Management's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Annaly Capital Management displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 130.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

