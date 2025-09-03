What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $201.33, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.17% increase from the previous average price target of $199.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $171.00 $163.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $212.00 $221.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $213.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $186.00 $184.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $222.00 $228.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $211.00 $210.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $188.00 $192.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $221.00 $204.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $228.00 $225.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $208.00 $207.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

