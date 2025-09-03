Deep Dive Into Varonis Systems Stock: Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

Ratings for Varonis Systems VRNS were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 8 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.38, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.9% increase from the previous average price target of $57.15.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $59.00 Erik Suppiger B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $80.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $58.00 $51.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $51.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $54.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Varonis Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Varonis Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Varonis Systems Better

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Financial Milestones: Varonis Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Varonis Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.74% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Varonis Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

