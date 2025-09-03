Deep Dive Into Genius Sports Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Genius Sports GENI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Genius Sports, revealing an average target of $14.54, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 14.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.73.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Genius Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $15.00 $13.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Announces Buy $14.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 David Bain Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Genius Sports's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Genius Sports's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genius Sports analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Genius Sports

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.