Deep Dive Into Insmed Stock: Analyst Perspectives (26 Ratings)

Ratings for Insmed INSM were provided by 26 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 14 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Insmed and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $133.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.32% increase from the previous average price target of $112.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Insmed by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $171.00 $140.00 Maxwell Skor Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $126.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $135.00 $111.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Raises Buy $139.00 $126.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $121.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $112.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $120.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $133.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $138.00 $120.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $142.00 $114.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $165.00 $130.00 Kelly Shi Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $124.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $119.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $108.00 $102.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $90.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $112.00 $100.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $96.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $99.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $94.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $119.00 $107.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Insmed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Insmed's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insmed analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Insmed's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insmed's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.9% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insmed's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -299.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -47.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.