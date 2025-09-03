Demystifying HubSpot: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of HubSpot HUBS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $676.33, a high estimate of $775.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. Experiencing a 8.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $740.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HubSpot by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $700.00 $765.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $675.00 $775.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $660.00 $730.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $700.00 $820.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $680.00 $675.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $675.00 $720.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $775.00 $860.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $655.00 $825.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $650.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $675.00 $645.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $675.00 $745.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $650.00 $745.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $675.00 $700.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for HubSpot's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of HubSpot's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HubSpot analyst ratings.

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of HubSpot

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.