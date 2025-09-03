Deep Dive Into Marathon Petroleum Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum MPC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $186.92, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.71% increase from the previous average price target of $168.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Marathon Petroleum among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Neutral $192.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $175.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $182.00 $144.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $182.00 $160.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $147.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $189.00 $159.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $203.00 $175.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $175.00 $157.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $182.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $188.00 $183.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $170.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Marathon Petroleum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Marathon Petroleum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Marathon Petroleum Better

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Marathon Petroleum: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, Marathon Petroleum adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

