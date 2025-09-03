Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss CoStar Group Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for CoStar Group CSGP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.9, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 8.94% from the previous average price target of $87.11.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CoStar Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $105.00 - Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $91.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $89.00 $82.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $87.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $83.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $70.00 $65.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $83.00 $83.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CoStar Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into CoStar Group's Background

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

A Deep Dive into CoStar Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, CoStar Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

