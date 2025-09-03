Assessing Rithm Capital: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Rithm Capital RITM in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rithm Capital, presenting an average target of $14.3, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $13.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Rithm Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $13.50 $12.50 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rithm Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rithm Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rithm Capital analyst ratings.

Discovering Rithm Capital: A Closer Look

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Its investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans. Its operating segments are Origination and Servicing; Investment Portfolio; Residential Transitional Lending; and Asset Management.

Rithm Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rithm Capital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.58% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rithm Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.