What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hyatt Hotels

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Hyatt Hotels H, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $155.6, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.14% from the previous average price target of $148.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hyatt Hotels is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $140.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $158.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $150.00 $148.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $165.00 - Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $148.00 $146.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hyatt Hotels's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Hyatt Hotels: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hyatt Hotels showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

