10 Analysts Have This To Say About Sportradar Gr

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Sportradar Gr SRAD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.7, with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 16.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $28.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sportradar Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $29.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $31.00 - Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $25.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Announces Buy $33.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sportradar Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sportradar Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sportradar Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sportradar Gr

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Breaking Down Sportradar Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sportradar Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sportradar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportradar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportradar Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sportradar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

