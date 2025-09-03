Expert Outlook: TransUnion Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of TransUnion TRU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TransUnion, revealing an average target of $113.17, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.59% increase from the previous average price target of $109.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $105.00 $98.00 Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $118.00 $124.00 Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Announces Outperform $115.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $108.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TransUnion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into TransUnion's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries. About 20%-25% of its revenue comes from international markets.

TransUnion's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

