Where Designer Brands Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Designer Brands DBI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.0, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.68% lower than the prior average price target of $4.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Designer Brands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $3.00 $3.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $4.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Designer Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Designer Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Designer Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc is a designer, producer, and retailer of footwear and accessories. The company operates in three reportable segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner through its direct-to-consumer U.S. stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company and DSW banners through its direct-to-consumer Canada stores and e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment earns revenue from the sale of wholesale products to retailers, commissions for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, and the sale of branded products through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites.

A Deep Dive into Designer Brands's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Designer Brands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Designer Brands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Designer Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Designer Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

