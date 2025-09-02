Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Chemed

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Chemed CHE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $584.83, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $500.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.52% lower than the prior average price target of $632.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Chemed's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $490.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $589.00 $640.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $580.00 $650.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Announces Hold $500.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $640.00 $674.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $650.00 $708.00

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chemed compared to the broader market.

Discovering Chemed: A Closer Look

Chemed Corp purchases, operates, and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities to maximize shareholder value. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue and provides hospice and palliative care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers.

Chemed: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Chemed showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.85% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Chemed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Chemed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

