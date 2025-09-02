Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Acuity

Ratings for Acuity AYI were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $333.33, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. This current average has increased by 9.59% from the previous average price target of $304.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Acuity by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $320.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $365.00 $335.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $335.00 $315.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $285.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $315.00 $295.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acuity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Acuity's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Acuity analyst ratings.

Get to Know Acuity Better

Acuity is a leading industrial technology company that offers lighting, lighting controls, and intelligent building solutions. Acuity, Inc. designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services relating to these and other offerings. Acuity, Inc. has two reportable segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. ABL sells commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting, including components and control systems. AIS offers building management and audio/visual solutions to help make buildings intelligent.

Financial Insights: Acuity

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Acuity displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Acuity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acuity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acuity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Acuity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

