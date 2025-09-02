Analyst Expectations For MP Materials's Future

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on MP Materials MP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $59.09, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Observing a 67.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $35.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of MP Materials's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $32.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $77.00 $64.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $65.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $69.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $64.00 $18.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $69.00 $20.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $55.00 $27.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Hold $33.00 $32.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $34.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MP Materials. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MP Materials. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MP Materials compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MP Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MP Materials's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MP Materials's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MP Materials analyst ratings.

Delving into MP Materials's Background

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MP Materials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MP Materials displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 83.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: MP Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -53.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MP Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MP Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.