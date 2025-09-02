What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Darden Restaurants

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of Darden Restaurants DRI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 8 9 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $233.73, with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.28% from the previous average price target of $217.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Darden Restaurants among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $252.00 $252.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $215.00 $190.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $218.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $253.00 $245.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $235.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Hold $235.00 $215.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $253.00 $252.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $230.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $230.00 $218.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $200.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $215.00 $215.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $215.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $252.00 $230.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $200.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Hold $210.00 $165.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $178.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Darden Restaurants. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Darden Restaurants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Darden Restaurants's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Darden Restaurants's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the US full-service space, with consolidated revenue of $12.1 billion in fiscal 2025. The company maintains a portfolio of 11 restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Ruth's Chris, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, Bahama Breeze, The Capital Burger, and most recently, Chuy's. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a small network of franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of its fiscal 2025, the company operated 2,159 restaurants in the US.

Darden Restaurants: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Darden Restaurants's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Darden Restaurants's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darden Restaurants's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darden Restaurants's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, Darden Restaurants adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

