23 Analysts Have This To Say About Palo Alto Networks

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Palo Alto Networks PANW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 10 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 9 2 0 1 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $214.91, along with a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.27% increase from the previous average price target of $212.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Palo Alto Networks. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $216.00 $210.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $205.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $207.00 $204.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $232.00 $232.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $205.00 $205.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $135.00 $130.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $228.00 $225.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $212.00 $212.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $223.00 $223.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $215.00 $235.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $200.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Palo Alto Networks's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Palo Alto Networks's Background

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Palo Alto Networks

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

