e.l.f. Beauty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

e.l.f. Beauty ELF underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $131.79, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.69% increase from the previous average price target of $118.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $128.00 $121.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $134.00 $114.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $128.00 $150.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $130.00 $132.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $120.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $120.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $123.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $114.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $113.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

Get to Know e.l.f. Beauty Better

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Key Indicators: e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

