Demystifying DoubleVerify Holdings: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of DoubleVerify Holdings DV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DoubleVerify Holdings, presenting an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.00, the current average has increased by 3.95%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoubleVerify Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About DoubleVerify Holdings

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

