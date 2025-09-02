Deep Dive Into Penumbra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Penumbra PEN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Penumbra and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $305.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $266.00. Experiencing a 1.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $309.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Penumbra by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $300.00 - Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $266.00 $260.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $330.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $325.00 $330.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $283.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $315.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $350.00 $340.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $285.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Penumbra. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Penumbra. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Penumbra's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Penumbra analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. It operates as one reportable segment and its business activity consists of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of inventive medical products.

Penumbra's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.