Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For Fortinet

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 15 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 12 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.73, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average represents a 15.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $109.23.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Fortinet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $67.00 $78.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $105.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $105.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $85.00 $115.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $95.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $110.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $110.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $125.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $110.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Underperform $75.00 $87.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $110.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $85.00 $125.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $90.00 $135.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $110.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $95.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $103.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Fortinet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fortinet

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fortinet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fortinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

