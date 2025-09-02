What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $147.75, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A decline of 2.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Mizuho Raises Outperform $159.00 $149.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $135.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $180.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Alibaba Gr Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alibaba Gr Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Alibaba Gr Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

