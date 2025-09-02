G-III Apparel Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of G-III Apparel Group GIII during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated G-III Apparel Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.93% lower than the prior average price target of $29.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive G-III Apparel Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $21.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $30.00 $40.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of G-III Apparel Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives majority of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

Understanding the Numbers: G-III Apparel Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, G-III Apparel Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.29% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, G-III Apparel Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

