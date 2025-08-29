Breaking Down Lumentum Holdings: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lumentum Holdings LITE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $116.0, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 21.49% increase from the previous average price target of $95.48.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lumentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Papa Sylla Citigroup Announces Buy $165.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $123.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $130.00 $78.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $92.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $75.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $145.00 $125.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $73.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $135.00 $78.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $95.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $76.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $90.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lumentum Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

A Deep Dive into Lumentum Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

