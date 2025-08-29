Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For ONEOK

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ONEOK OKE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.22, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average represents a 4.99% decrease from the previous average price target of $100.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ONEOK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $122.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $88.00 $94.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $100.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $92.00 $93.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ONEOK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ONEOK's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Financial Insights: ONEOK

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ONEOK's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.16% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

