Assessing Viant Technology: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Viant Technology DSP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viant Technology, presenting an average target of $18.8, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.55%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Viant Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom White DA Davidson Announces Buy $15.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $19.00 $20.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viant Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Viant Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Viant Technology: A Closer Look

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. It operates a cloud-based demand side platform ("DSP") that is used by marketers and its advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of its advertising across channels, including connected TV (CTV), streaming audio, digital out-of-home, mobile and desktop.

Breaking Down Viant Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viant Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viant Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viant Technology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viant Technology's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viant Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

