Demystifying WESCO Intl: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on WESCO Intl WCC in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated WESCO Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $226.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $258.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 9.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $207.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of WESCO Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $258.00 $240.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $205.00 $180.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $240.00 $230.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $210.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $210.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WESCO Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WESCO Intl

Wesco can be traced back to the late 1800s but was officially founded in 1922, acting as the distribution arm of Westinghouse Electric. Throughout the 1900s, Wesco entered and subsequently exited the consumer electronics, transit, bottling, and nuclear plant distribution markets. It was sold to a private equity firm in 1994 and then went public in 1999, and numerous acquisitions have since been made to fill the gaps in Wesco's geographical and product coverage. Today, the firm primarily distributes electrical, networking, security, and utility equipment used in the construction and repair of structures such as offices, data centers, power transmission lines, and manufacturing plants. Wesco has operations around the globe but generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: WESCO Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WESCO Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, WESCO Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

