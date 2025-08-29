Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Donaldson

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Donaldson DCI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.72% increase from the previous average price target of $72.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Donaldson is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $85.00 $78.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $84.00 $69.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $69.00 $65.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Donaldson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Donaldson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Donaldson compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Donaldson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Donaldson's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Donaldson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Donaldson analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Donaldson

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Donaldson

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Donaldson's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.31% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Donaldson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Donaldson's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Donaldson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.