The Analyst Verdict: Wendy's In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Wendy's WEN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.57, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 12.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.32.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wendy's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $15.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Andrew M. Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.00 $13.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.50 $13.75 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.00 $13.00 Gregory Francfort B of A Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $21.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wendy's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Wendy's's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wendy's analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Wendy's Better

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

A Deep Dive into Wendy's's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Wendy's's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wendy's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 45.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wendy's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, Wendy's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.