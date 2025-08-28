Assessing Douglas Emmett: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Douglas Emmett DEI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Douglas Emmett, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.91% lower than the prior average price target of $18.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Douglas Emmett by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $17.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Douglas Emmett's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Douglas Emmett Inc is an integrated, self-administered, and self-managed REIT. It is an owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in coastal submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The group focuses on owning, acquiring, developing, and managing a substantial market share of office properties and multifamily communities in neighborhoods with supply constraints, high-end executive housing, and key lifestyle amenities. Its properties are located in the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Burbank, Century City, Olympic Corridor, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills and Westwood submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, and in Honolulu, Hawaii. It has two business segments, the office segment and the multifamily segment.

Douglas Emmett's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Douglas Emmett's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, Douglas Emmett faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

