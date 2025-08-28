Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss American Healthcare REIT Stock

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated American Healthcare REIT AHR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for American Healthcare REIT, revealing an average target of $43.11, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.43, the current average has increased by 12.18%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American Healthcare REIT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $47.00 $42.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $41.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $42.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Healthcare REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Healthcare REIT: A Closer Look

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American Healthcare REIT

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Healthcare REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcare REIT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

